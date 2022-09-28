Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 318 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,055 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $179.63. The firm has a market cap of $174.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

