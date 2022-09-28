Spire (NYSE:SR) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

SR stock opened at $64.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.07. Spire has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $79.24.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.58 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,065,000 after purchasing an additional 572,381 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,824,000 after purchasing an additional 336,825 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,715,000 after purchasing an additional 308,550 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after purchasing an additional 274,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 400,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 164,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

