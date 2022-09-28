Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Affinity Bancshares Stock Performance

AFBI opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.92. Affinity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Affinity Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Affinity Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 36,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.