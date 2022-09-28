TheStreet Downgrades Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) to C+

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.36.
Shares of GTLS stock opened at $179.35 on Monday. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $218.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.22 and a beta of 1.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 212.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 140.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
