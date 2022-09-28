TheStreet Downgrades Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) to C+

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.36.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $179.35 on Monday. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $218.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 212.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 140.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.