Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Mondelez International has increased its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Mondelez International has a payout ratio of 49.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Mondelez International stock opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. Mondelez International has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $69.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

