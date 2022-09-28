Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 221,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,099,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 331.7% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $399.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $420.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.83.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

