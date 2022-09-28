QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $2,266,923,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM opened at $120.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $135.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

