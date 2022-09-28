Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NWL opened at $14.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,067,000 after buying an additional 5,587,736 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 22.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,290 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 254.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,465 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

