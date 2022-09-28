Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $326,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.24. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

