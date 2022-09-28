Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in Pfizer by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 6,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $730,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 42,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $247.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

