Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,756 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.41.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.