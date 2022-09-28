North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.2 %

IBM opened at $121.74 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Societe Generale reduced their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.18.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

