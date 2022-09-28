Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys Shares of 28,124 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 323,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after purchasing an additional 78,969 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 36,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 242,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 25,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

