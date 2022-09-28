North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.50 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Realty Income by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 170,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $59.42 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

