North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $777,000 Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSLV. City State Bank bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 842.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSLV opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $9.31.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

