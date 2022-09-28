Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,911 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $219.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.01.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.