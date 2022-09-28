Orin Green Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Orin Green Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $219.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.01.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

