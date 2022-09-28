iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Wealthgate Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

