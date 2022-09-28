iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lifted by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 12.8% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $364.93 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $362.35 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

