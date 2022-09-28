Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.0385 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LYG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.81) to GBX 63 ($0.76) in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.88.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

