TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $60,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 107.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale cut their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.67.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $224.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

