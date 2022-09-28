Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 51,996 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,996 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 19.0% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $41,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average is $76.91.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.