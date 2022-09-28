Lion Street Advisors LLC Buys 197 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $364.93 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $362.35 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.35.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.