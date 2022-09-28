TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,472 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of eBay by 18.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 27.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at about $381,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 89.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.82. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

