Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Decreased by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,949 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.2% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $478.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $527.04 and a 200 day moving average of $518.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

