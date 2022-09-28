Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Invests $2.84 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,725 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE PWR opened at $125.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $149.33.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

