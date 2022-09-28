Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 73 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Visa Price Performance
Shares of Visa stock opened at $177.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.74. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.02 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $336.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
See Also
