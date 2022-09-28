Triad Investment Management Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Triad Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 186.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.1% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $177.87 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.02 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $336.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.74.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

