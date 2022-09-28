BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,415 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.63 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $163.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

