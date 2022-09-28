Western Wealth Management LLC Has $9.23 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,097 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.63 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $163.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.18.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

