General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.02-$4.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.83.

General Mills Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $77.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.15. General Mills has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.33.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,405 shares of company stock worth $8,644,797. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $526,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

