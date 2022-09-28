KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,285,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,018,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 82,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 46,932 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of KWEB opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $54.43.

