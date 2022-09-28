Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 740.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,400 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.11.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

