Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.8% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.8% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 155,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.82, for a total transaction of $34,096,751.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 434,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,100,266.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 155,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.82, for a total transaction of $34,096,751.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 434,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,100,266.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 397,778 shares of company stock worth $87,825,805. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hershey Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.94.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $221.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.78. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

