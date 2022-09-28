Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys New Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth $2,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $125.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.42. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The business had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

