Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 8,430 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,167,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,105,000 after acquiring an additional 233,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,216,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,306,000 after acquiring an additional 346,910 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,996,000 after acquiring an additional 370,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after acquiring an additional 278,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $113.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.71.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

