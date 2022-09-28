Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 159 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.34 and a 1 year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,516 shares of company stock worth $15,682,332. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

