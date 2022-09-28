Veery Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,661,000 after purchasing an additional 225,633 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,592,000 after purchasing an additional 42,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,362,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,662,000 after purchasing an additional 34,545 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $143.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

