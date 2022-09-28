Veracity Capital LLC Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,206,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,506 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.91.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $124.13 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $122.14 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

