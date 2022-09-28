Townsend & Associates Inc Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $174.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.