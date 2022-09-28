The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 12.3% during the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 150,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 17.5% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 73.5% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,274 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.28. The company has a market cap of $174.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

