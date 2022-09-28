Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 359 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

