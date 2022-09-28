Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.00. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $762,776. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 46.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Progress Software by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $573,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.