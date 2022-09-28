TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX updated its Q4 guidance to $2.70-3.10 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.70-$3.10 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $84.46 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $82.98 and a fifty-two week high of $119.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average of $98.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $368,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,610.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $368,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,610.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,190 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 114,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

