Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.30 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Down 4.6 %

GGAL stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

