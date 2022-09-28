Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.30 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Down 4.6 %
GGAL stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61.
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.
