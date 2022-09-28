TheStreet Lowers BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) to C

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $83.44 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $97.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.77 and its 200-day moving average is $83.84.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $285,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,259,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $285,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,259,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $656,661.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,126. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 151,212 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,310,000 after purchasing an additional 882,446 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,781,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,496,000 after purchasing an additional 55,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,582,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,498 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

