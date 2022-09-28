TheStreet Upgrades RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) to B

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
RAVE Restaurant Group Price Performance
NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.38 on Monday. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.
About RAVE Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
