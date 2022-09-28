TheStreet Upgrades RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) to B

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get RAVE Restaurant Group alerts:

RAVE Restaurant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.38 on Monday. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RAVE Restaurant Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Rating ) by 166.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.