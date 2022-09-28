Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 93 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 480,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 128,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,173,000 after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $160.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.13 and a 200-day moving average of $169.32. The company has a market cap of $146.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

