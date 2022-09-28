Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.2% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.