Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,346,805,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after buying an additional 2,450,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

CVS opened at $97.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.28 and a 200-day moving average of $99.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.